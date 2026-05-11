BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh Look To Extend Lead As Pakistan Eye Wickets In Dhaka

Bangladesh will look to add more runs to their lead and put on a competitive total against Pakistan. X/BCBTigers

Welcome to the day 4 action of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, May 11, 2026. Pakistan opener Azan Awais scored a century on debut but it's Bangladesh who are in control, taking a lead of 27. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets as the hosts bowled out Pakistan for 386 as light faded out on day 4. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from Day 4 action of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, May 11, 2026

LIVE UPDATES

11 May 2026, 08:57:45 am IST BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Streaming Info The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test will not be televised live in India. Fans, however, can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Today's action will start 15 minutes early, to make up for the lost time from yesterday.

11 May 2026, 08:45:36 am IST BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Weather Update For Today As per AccuWeather, the weather today in Dhaka looks to be sunny but there are chances of rain in the afternoon. Temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius but expect humidity to be around 53%.