BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh Look To Extend Lead As Pakistan Eye Wickets In Dhaka

BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Streaming Info
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test will not be televised live in India. Fans, however, can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.
Today's action will start 15 minutes early, to make up for the lost time from yesterday.
BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Weather Update For Today
As per AccuWeather, the weather today in Dhaka looks to be sunny but there are chances of rain in the afternoon. Temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius but expect humidity to be around 53%.
BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas