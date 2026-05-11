BAN Vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh Look To Extend Lead As Pakistan Eye Wickets In Dhaka

BAN vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 4: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from Day 4 action of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, May 11, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Bangladesh will look to add more runs to their lead and put on a competitive total against Pakistan. X/BCBTigers
Welcome to the day 4 action of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, May 11, 2026. Pakistan opener Azan Awais scored a century on debut but it's Bangladesh who are in control, taking a lead of 27. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets as the hosts bowled out Pakistan for 386 as light faded out on day 4. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from Day 4 action of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, May 11, 2026
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BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Streaming Info

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test will not be televised live in India. Fans, however, can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Today's action will start 15 minutes early, to make up for the lost time from yesterday.

BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Weather Update For Today

As per AccuWeather, the weather today in Dhaka looks to be sunny but there are chances of rain in the afternoon. Temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius but expect humidity to be around 53%.

BAN vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas

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