AAP’s Punjab Sweep: A Dress Rehearsal For 2027 Or Just Incumbency Advantage?

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Pathankot and won Abohar, but its ambition of a statewide breakthrough remained unfulfilled. A party that has declared it will fight 117 seats alone in 2027 needed a much stronger showing at the ward level to make that credible. Dr. Kumar’s observation that the BJP has “traditionally faced limitations in Punjab because it has been viewed as a pro-business party in a state with a distinct political and social landscape” captures the structural ceiling the party has struggled to break through. Analysts say that without a strong presence in rural Punjab and without the Akali Dal as an alliance partner, the BJP’s urban gains, real but limited, may not translate into assembly seats.