Swati Maliwal Slams Kejriwal, Says AAP 'Strayed Far' After Defection

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi. Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs including Maliwal, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal quit party on Friday to join BJP. | Photo: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi. Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs including Maliwal, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal quit party on Friday to join BJP. | Photo: PTI