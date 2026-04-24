Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal’s Response on Plea Against Circulation of Court Hearing Videos

Summary of this article
Delhi High Court sought Arvind Kejriwal’s response on a plea regarding the circulation of courtroom videos.
The petition raises concerns about misuse of court proceeding clips on social media.
The court will examine legal implications of sharing courtroom visuals publicly.
The Delhi High Court has sought the response of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a plea concerning the circulation of videos from court proceedings on social media platforms.
The petition raises concerns about the recording and distribution of courtroom videos, arguing that such circulation could lead to misuse, misinterpretation, or influence public perception of ongoing legal proceedings.
During the hearing, the court issued notice to Kejriwal and asked him to present his stand on the matter. The plea reportedly questions the legality and implications of sharing clips from court hearings in the public domain.
The High Court is expected to examine whether the circulation of courtroom visuals violates legal norms governing judicial proceedings and whether safeguards are needed to regulate their dissemination.
Further hearings in the case are likely to take place after responses from the concerned parties are submitted.