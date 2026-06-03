HS Prannoy Vs Nhat Nguyen Live Score, Indonesia Open: Indian Shuttler Eyes First-Round Win In Jakarta | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

HS Prannoy heads into his first-round clash against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen at the Indonesia Open 2026, a BWF Super 1000 event in Jakarta running from June 2-7, on the back of a confidence-boosting Singapore Open campaign, where he upset World No. 5 Jonatan Christie before bowing out in the round of 16. The head-to-head record currently favours Nguyen 1-0, giving the Irish shuttler a psychological edge heading in. Prannoy, who upset Indonesia's world No. 5 Jonatan Christie in the opening round last week, will lead India's challenge in the men's singles draw alongside Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Ayush Shetty. Nguyen, a powerful and athletic left-hander known for his deceptive stroke-play and fast net game, will pose a stiff challenge on the quick Indonesian courts. Prannoy's aggressive baseline game and experience at the big Super 1000 events make this an evenly poised contest, with the Indian needing to nullify Nguyen's speed and convert his own opportunities early to advance.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jun 2026, 01:35:33 pm IST HS Prannoy Vs Nhat Nguyen Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Live Streaming The Indonesia Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.

3 Jun 2026, 01:35:33 pm IST HS Prannoy Vs Nhat Nguyen Live Score, Indonesia Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: HS Prannoy Vs Nhat Nguyen

Series: Indonesia Open 2026

Venue: Istora Senayan, Jakarta

Date: Wedday, June 3, 2026

Time: 1:55 PM IST (tentative)