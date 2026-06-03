US Defeats Iranian Missile and Drone Attacks, Strikes Qeshm Island Base in Gulf Escalation

US and allied forces intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones targeting Gulf states, with no successful strikes reported.
The US military carried out self-defense strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, targeting an Iranian military ground control station.
Tensions remain high despite a ceasefire, as US-Iran talks stall and regional security concerns deepen.
The United States military said it successfully repelled a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region on Tuesday, preventing any damage to US personnel or regional military installations.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward neighboring countries, but none reached their intended targets.
CENTCOM said two missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart during flight, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defense systems.
Kuwait's military separately confirmed that its air defenses were actively engaging what it described as "hostile" missile and drone threats.
US Strikes Qeshm Island
In response to the attacks, US forces carried out self-defense strikes against an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island.
The strategically important island sits in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes and a key chokepoint for global oil and gas supplies.
CENTCOM said the operation was successful and confirmed that no US personnel were injured.
The US military also reported intercepting and destroying three Iranian attack drones that were allegedly heading toward civilian vessels transiting regional waters.
Officials said the drones posed a direct threat to commercial maritime traffic operating legally in the Gulf.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for strikes on the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and another regional air base, describing the attacks as retaliation for the US strike on Qeshm Island.
However, CENTCOM strongly denied the claims.
In a post on X, the command stated: "FALSE. All Iranian attacks on American forces failed."
US Tightens Iran Blockade
In a separate development, US forces disabled a vessel that was allegedly attempting to reach an Iranian port in violation of an American maritime blockade.
Washington said the interception marked the sixth ship it has forcibly stopped since the blockade was imposed on April 13.
The blockade remains a key component of US pressure on Iran amid continuing tensions across the Middle East.
Although a ceasefire between the United States and Iran has been in effect since April 8, efforts to negotiate a longer-term agreement have made little progress.
Tehran warned on Monday that Israel's expanding military operations in Lebanon could jeopardize the ceasefire arrangement and increase regional instability.