Iran Revises US Peace Deal Draft as Talks Continue Over Hormuz and Nuclear Material

Iran is reworking the draft MoU after receiving Washington's latest response, with both sides continuing to exchange amendments.
Tehran says it will not accept any deal that does not fully safeguard Iranian rights, while officials caution that negotiations remain ongoing.
Iran is revising the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending its conflict with the United States after receiving Washington's latest response, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Citing an anonymous source, Tasnim reported that negotiations remain active, with both sides continuing to exchange revisions to the proposed agreement.
Exchanges on the text “are ongoing, with both parties regularly proposing amendments,” the news agency said.
The development comes after reports that US President Donald Trump requested further changes to the draft deal intended to end the fighting that began in late February.
According to CBS News, the proposed amendments focus on two key issues: the Strait of Hormuz and the disposal of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles.
On Friday, Trump concluded a meeting in the White House Situation Room without announcing what he had previously described as his “final determination” on the agreement. Earlier, he had said he would make a final decision during the meeting and outlined several conditions that Iran must meet for him to approve the proposal.
“The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” Trump said.
He also stated that the enriched material buried deep inside Iranian nuclear facilities struck by the United States would be removed and destroyed under international supervision.
“The enriched material buried deep inside the Iranian nuclear facilities attacked by the United States will be unearthed by Washington, in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED.”
“No money will be exchanged, until further notice,” Trump added. “Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to.”
“I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,” he said.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also cautioned against drawing conclusions before negotiations are completed.
“Until a clear conclusion is reached, everything that is being said now is speculation.”