Trump Says Iran Wants Deal With US As Ceasefire Talks Continue Amid Military Exchanges

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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The US president said Iran is keen to reach an agreement with Washington, while negotiations continue alongside recent military action by both sides.

Donald Trump Iran deal, Trump Iran negotiations
“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump posted on Truth Social about an hour after midnight. Photo: AP/Alex Brandon, Pool; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Trump said Iran wants to reach a deal with the United States and its allies.

  • His comments came after US strikes on Iranian sites and Iran's response targeting a US base.

  • Negotiations to end the three-month-old war and extend a ceasefire are ongoing.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran was eager to reach a deal with the United States that would benefit Washington and its allies, even as military exchanges between the two countries continued amid efforts to end the three-month-old war.

According to Reuters, Trump's comments came hours after the US military said it had struck Iranian military sites over the weekend and Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a US base in response. The latest exchanges took place as negotiations continued over ending the conflict and extending a ceasefire.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump posted on Truth Social about an hour after midnight.

Trump also said political commentary surrounding the conflict was making it more difficult for him to negotiate with Iran, Reuters reported.

“... it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

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“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!” he added.

Trump had said on Friday that he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran, Reuters reported.

His latest remarks came as diplomatic efforts continued despite recent military action by both sides.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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