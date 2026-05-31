Myanmar Building Blast Kills More Than 45 People; At Least 70 Others Injured

A powerful blast in a multi-storey building in Myanmar has killed more than 45 people and injured at least 70 others.
Emergency teams are working at the site to rescue those still trapped under the debris.
The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, with authorities investigating whether it was due to a gas leak, structural failure, or another reason.
A devastating explosion in a multi-storey building in Myanmar has killed more than 45 people and injured at least 70 others, according to local officials and rescue teams.
The blast occurred in a densely populated area, causing the building to partially collapse. Many victims were reportedly residents and shopkeepers inside the structure at the time of the explosion. Rescue workers, including firefighters and volunteers, are continuing search and rescue operations, with fears that the death toll could rise further as more bodies are being recovered from the rubble.
Hospitals in the area are overwhelmed with the influx of injured people, many of whom are in critical condition. Local authorities have appealed for blood donations and urgent medical assistance.
As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident, and the cause of the blast remains unclear. Investigations are underway to determine whether it was caused by a gas leak, an explosive device, or a structural failure due to poor construction.