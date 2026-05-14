Why Central Leadership Chose VD Satheesan As Kerala CM Over Gandhi Loyalist KC Venugopal

KPCC President Sunny Joseph greets party leader VD Satheesan after the latter was announced as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, at KPCC office, in Thiruvananthapuram Photo: PTI

KPCC President Sunny Joseph greets party leader VD Satheesan after the latter was announced as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, at KPCC office, in Thiruvananthapuram Photo: PTI