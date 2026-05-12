Congress High Command Holds Key Talks With Kerala Leaders to Break CM Deadlock

Summary of this article
Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held talks with Kerala Congress leaders to finalise the state’s next chief minister
K. C. Venugopal, V. D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala are the main contenders for the post
Alliance dynamics, factional balance and by-election risks are shaping the Congress leadership’s decision
The All India Congress Committee President (AICC), Mallikarjuna Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi opened discussions with senior leaders from Kerala on Tuesday to decide upon the new Chief Minister of Kerala.
The Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) after storming to victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections has been struggling to reach consensus on a CM face in the coastal state.
Three senior leaders have staked claims for the post. These include AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal who is backed by a number of congress MLA-designates. The outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan who is widely seen as the architect of the UDF victory in Kerala and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala who boasts long organisational and administrative experience.
To facilitate decision making the party high command is also going to consult with former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidents and working presidents.
The leaders called to New Delhi to participate in the deliberations include former KPCC presidents V M Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran, K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran and M.M. Hassan.
This widening base of consultations being sought after by the party high command suggests an attempt to ensure organisational stability and prevent future uncertainty as has been seen in other states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
Congress leaders have confirmed that alliance partners would also have a say in the name for the CM post. This could tilt the balance in the favour of Satheesan who reportedly enjoys the support of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the largest non-Congress constituent of the UDF.
Venugopal becoming the Kerala CM would require two by-elections. One in his MP constituency of Alappuzha and another to ensure that he becomes an MLA and part of the Kerala Assembly. This is being considered a big political risk and may count against his candidature.
The Chennithala camp has been the quietest and is banking on his seniority as well adherence to party discipline show by his camp as the supporters of the other two candidates engage in sloganeering and putting up posters.