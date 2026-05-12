Congress High Command Holds Key Talks With Kerala Leaders to Break CM Deadlock

Three senior leaders have staked claims for the post. These include AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal who is backed by a number of congress MLA-designates. The outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan who is widely seen as the architect of the UDF victory in Kerala and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala who boasts long organisational and administrative experience.