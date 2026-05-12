Eight Days And Counting: Kerala Still Has No Chief Minister As Congress High Command Gropes In The Dark

Keralam Congress meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge s residence New Delhi, May 09 (ANI): Kerala legislative assembly LoP V D Satheesan with Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph, Kerala AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, party General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala leave from the party President Mallikarjun Kharge s residence after the Kerala Congress meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday Photo: IMAGO / ANI News

Keralam Congress meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge s residence New Delhi, May 09 (ANI): Kerala legislative assembly LoP V D Satheesan with Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph, Kerala AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, party General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala leave from the party President Mallikarjun Kharge s residence after the Kerala Congress meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday Photo: IMAGO / ANI News