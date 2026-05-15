Inside Story Of Congress’s 10-Day Kerala Power Struggle

According to party sources, leaders are learnt to have questioned the timing of Venugopal’s interest in the CM chair. Even when he was appointed PAC chairperson weeks earlier, he had not publicly indicated any intention of shifting focus back to state politics. What reportedly caused concern within sections of the leadership was his decision to relinquish his Rajya Sabha seat, which subsequently went to the BJP. If he were named the CM in Kerala, it would trigger two by-elections and of concern was the Alappuzha seat where BJP had come second in the last general election.