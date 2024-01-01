The Indian National Congress party's well-known politician Ajay Maken has had a busy career filled with several important responsibilities in state and federal politics. He is currently a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, and the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Maken started his political career at a young age and has been elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly three times and as a Member of Parliament twice.

He was a key figure in tackling issues pertaining to urban development and poverty alleviation in his capacity as Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation. During his time as the Independent Charge Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, he placed a great emphasis on advancing youth development and sports in the nation. In his capacity as the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Maken also helped to uphold law and order and guarantee the protection and safety of the populace.

Maken has not only played important roles at the federal level but also at the state level, especially in Delhi. At 39 years old, he was the youngest Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the youngest Speaker in the nation. Maken's time serving as Delhi's Cabinet Minister of Power, Transport, and Tourism demonstrated his aptitude for management and dedication to enhancing the city's facilities and offerings for its citizens. He also worked closely with senior leaders and skillfully managed complicated tasks as the Parliamentary Secretary to the then-chief minister, Sheila Dikshit.

Maken's political career started at a young age when he became the first NSUI candidate to win the presidency of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in a direct election in 1985. His early political achievements as a student set the stage for his future political career.

Maken ran for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections in both 2004 and 2009, winning the New Delhi seat. His election triumph in 2004 over a Bharatiya Janata Party cabinet minister was evidence of the public's love and support for him. After the 2010 Commonwealth Games scandal, Maken's appointment as Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs came at a critical juncture, helping to rebuild trust in Indian sports administration.