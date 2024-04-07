Kerala: Congress State Chief Walks Streets With A Bucket To Raise Funds For LS Poll Campaign

The Congress party’s Kerala chief MM Hassan held a crowdfunding drive to raise funds for managing the party’s poll campaign in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Hassan held a drive amid the party’s claims that its bank accounts have been frozen.
The video shows the Congress chief MM Hassan’s himself walking in the markets in Thiruvananthapuram with a bucket to ask for funds from the public. Hassan has claimed that funds will be used to manage poll campaigning in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
"KPCC and All India Congress Committee (AICC) have decided to approach the common people and get their support for the election work," Hassan was quoted by ANI as having said.
"Today, our workers and I are going for a street collection for the expenses of the election work of the local workers," he said.
On February 16 this year, Congress had claimed that its bank accounts had been frozen over a Rs 210 corer income tax demand in connection with a dispute, months before Lok Sabha elections.
The party had termed it as "a deep assault on India's democracy", adding that an income tax tribunal had, however, allowed the party to partially operate its accounts until February 21.
Congress treasurer Ajay Maken had also said that the party had filed a complaint against the tax department after it told banks to freeze funds in its accounts.
Later, the tax tribunal said there were no restrictions on the party accessing its bank accounts.