Chirag Paswan: LJP(RV) Representatives Held Discussions With Nitish On Bihar Govt

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday confirmed that representatives of his party, LJP (Ram Vilas), met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to congratulate him on the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) decisive victory and to discuss the formation of the next state government.
Addressing the media, Paswan also criticised the opposition parties, RJD and Congress, for allegedly “creating a false narrative” suggesting a rift between LJP(RV) and Kumar’s JD(U).
“Representatives of LJP(RV) met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and discussed government formation in the state,” Paswan stated.
Reflecting on the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement prior to the polls, he expressed gratitude toward the alliance’s central leadership, saying, “I am grateful to the central leadership of the alliance. The NDA placed trust in our party, which had no MLA in the Bihar assembly.” In the recent elections, LJP(RV) contested 28 assembly seats in Bihar and won 19.
Paswan also addressed the party’s past struggles, claiming, “In 2020, many were responsible for the poll debacle of LJP(RV). I fought to resurrect the party.”
The NDA delivered a sweeping victory in Bihar on Friday, decisively defeating the Mahagathbandhan and ensuring continuity of power. The results underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enduring popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s continued appeal, while delivering a major setback to the Congress and its ally, the RJD.
The scale of the NDA’s triumph was evident as its two main constituents, BJP and JD(U), achieved a near 85 per cent success rate in the 101 seats each contested. Overall, the alliance secured a “200 paar” victory, translating to a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party.
With PTI inputs