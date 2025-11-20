Chirag Paswan Calls Induction Of Two LJP(RV) Ministers A ‘Major Victory’ Envisioned By Ram Vilas Paswan

The LJP(RV), which secured 19 assembly seats, saw two of its MLAs, Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh, take oath as ministers earlier in the day.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chirag Paswan Calls Induction Of Two LJP(RV) Ministers a ‘Major Victory’
Chirag Paswan Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Thursday described the inclusion of two legislators from his party in Bihar’s newly formed council of ministers as a “major victory".

  • The LJP(RV), which secured 19 assembly seats, saw two of its MLAs, Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh, take oath as ministers earlier in the day.

  • In all, 27 ministers, including the chief minister, were administered the oath of office.

Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Thursday described the inclusion of two legislators from his party in Bihar’s newly formed council of ministers as a “major victory,” noting that the development reflects the aspirations long held by his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Speaking to reporters, he said the latest mandate has placed “big responsibilities” on the party, and he emphasised that the focus now shifts to pursuing a developed and forward-looking Bihar.

“Today is a day to remember Ram Vilas Paswan ji and to work towards developing Bihar. It is a big day, and on this day, I first remember my leader and my father, the respected Ram Vilas Paswan ji,” Paswan said.

The LJP(RV), which secured 19 assembly seats, saw two of its MLAs, Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh, take oath as ministers earlier in the day.

Signifying confidence in the NDA’s victory, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said the trends clearly indicate that after November 14, Bihar will once again see the formation of an NDA government. - PTI
Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

BY Jinit Parmar

Related Content
Related Content

Reflecting on the moment, Chirag Paswan added, “I know that today he (Ram Vilas Paswan) would be the happiest, because of the heights at which he wanted to see our party. Today two ministers from our party took oath. The party has certainly achieved a major victory, as reflected in the results. And I believe that big victories also bring big responsibilities. I am fully aware of those responsibilities.”

He said the party intends to act swiftly. “From today onwards, in the direction of building a developed Bihar, in making Bihar first and Biharis first, we will get to work immediately,” he remarked.

The oath-taking ceremony at Gandhi Maidan marked Nitish Kumar’s return as chief minister for a record tenth time, heading an NDA government that secured 202 seats in the 243-member assembly. The BJP finished as the largest party with 89 seats, while the JD(U) followed with 85. Among the smaller NDA constituents, the LJP(RV) won 19 seats, HAM-S 5 and the RLM 4.

In all, 27 ministers, including the chief minister, were administered the oath of office.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs