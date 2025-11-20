Chirag Paswan Calls Induction Of Two LJP(RV) Ministers A ‘Major Victory’ Envisioned By Ram Vilas Paswan

LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Thursday described the inclusion of two legislators from his party in Bihar’s newly formed council of ministers as a “major victory".
Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Thursday described the inclusion of two legislators from his party in Bihar’s newly formed council of ministers as a “major victory,” noting that the development reflects the aspirations long held by his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.
Speaking to reporters, he said the latest mandate has placed “big responsibilities” on the party, and he emphasised that the focus now shifts to pursuing a developed and forward-looking Bihar.
“Today is a day to remember Ram Vilas Paswan ji and to work towards developing Bihar. It is a big day, and on this day, I first remember my leader and my father, the respected Ram Vilas Paswan ji,” Paswan said.
The LJP(RV), which secured 19 assembly seats, saw two of its MLAs, Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh, take oath as ministers earlier in the day.
Reflecting on the moment, Chirag Paswan added, “I know that today he (Ram Vilas Paswan) would be the happiest, because of the heights at which he wanted to see our party. Today two ministers from our party took oath. The party has certainly achieved a major victory, as reflected in the results. And I believe that big victories also bring big responsibilities. I am fully aware of those responsibilities.”
He said the party intends to act swiftly. “From today onwards, in the direction of building a developed Bihar, in making Bihar first and Biharis first, we will get to work immediately,” he remarked.
The oath-taking ceremony at Gandhi Maidan marked Nitish Kumar’s return as chief minister for a record tenth time, heading an NDA government that secured 202 seats in the 243-member assembly. The BJP finished as the largest party with 89 seats, while the JD(U) followed with 85. Among the smaller NDA constituents, the LJP(RV) won 19 seats, HAM-S 5 and the RLM 4.
In all, 27 ministers, including the chief minister, were administered the oath of office.
With PTI inputs