LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

In its bid to gain influence, the party forayed outside Bihar, but that effort was largely unsuccessful. Although it set up political units in many states and ran dozens of candidates in the legislative assembly elections of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, it was able to establish virtually no political influence there. To further aggravate the crisis, its Jharkhand unit merged with the Congress, and in 2012, all 212 party candidates also lost in the UP elections.