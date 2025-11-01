Then vs Now: NDA’s Jungle Raj Narrative Tested By Bihar's Crime Numbers

Violence Erupted During Ranvir Sena Chief Ranvir Brahmeshwar Singh s Funeral PATNA, INDIA – JUNE 2: Supporters on bikes carrying bamboo sticks and iron rods during at the funeral procession of Ranvir Sena chief Brahmeshwar Singh Mukhiya , on June 2, 2012 in Patna, India. Photo: IMAGO / Newscom World

Violence Erupted During Ranvir Sena Chief Ranvir Brahmeshwar Singh s Funeral PATNA, INDIA – JUNE 2: Supporters on bikes carrying bamboo sticks and iron rods during at the funeral procession of Ranvir Sena chief Brahmeshwar Singh Mukhiya , on June 2, 2012 in Patna, India. Photo: IMAGO / Newscom World