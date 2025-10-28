HAM(S): Jitan Ram Manjh Is Key Dalit Force In Bihar’s NDA Alliance

Under the NDA’s current seat-sharing arrangement, the Hindustan Awami Morcha (Secular) is contesting six constituencies. Traditionally viewed as a bastion for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe representation within the alliance, the party has helped consolidate lower-caste votes across several reserved seats. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, four of its six candidates have been fielded from SC-reserved constituencies — Imamganj, Barachatti, Sikandra, and Kutumba. The party is now contesting one seat less than it did in the previous Assembly elections.