Bihar 2025 Elections: Mahagathbandhan Banks On Sahani’s Nishad Connect to Boost EBC Support 

Despite his performance in the last two elections, he has been promised the post of Deputy Chief Minister, largely due to his perceived appeal among the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).

Abhijay Vaish
Abhijay Vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar 2025 Elections:
Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mahagathbandhan names VIP chief Mukesh Sahani its Deputy CM candidate to strengthen support among Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), including the Nishad community.

  • Despite weak past electoral performance, VIP will contest 15 seats in the 2025 Bihar polls as the alliance seeks to consolidate caste-based backing.

  • Sahani’s rise signals the alliance’s strategy to counter the NDA by leveraging EBC influence and rebuilding ties with Nishad groups.

The Mahagathbandhan has named Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani as its Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Despite the party’s poor showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2020 Assembly polls, VIP is expected to contest 15 seats this year.

 The party was formally launched on November 4, 2018, by Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani, who had earlier campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. With a niche voter base among the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), the party primarily draws its support from the Nishad, Nonia, Bind, and Beldar communities, comprising around 20 sub-castes traditionally associated with fishing and boating.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party contested three constituencies—Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Khagaria—but failed to secure a victory in any of them.

Initially allied with the Mahagathbandhan in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the party later switched to the NDA camp due to confusion over seat-sharing. RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had announced that the VIP would receive seats from his own party’s quota, without specifying the exact number. Feeling “backstabbed” by this decision, Sahani withdrew from the alliance. At the time, one of his key demands was an assurance of the Deputy Chief Minister’s position.

Related Content
Related Content
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the CPI-M contested four seats and won two. - PTI; Representational image
CPI-M Bengal Leaders To Join Bihar Election Campaign With Mahagathbandhan

BY Outlook News Desk

Under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement, the party contested a total of 11 seats. Although Sahani himself lost from the Simri-Bakhtiyarpur Assembly constituency, the party managed to win four seats. Despite his defeat, he was inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet, serving as Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries from November 16, 2020, to March 27, 2022.

In 2022, three of the party’s MLAs defected to the BJP, prompting Sahani to return to the Mahagathbandhan.

Despite his poor performance in the last two elections, Sahani has been promised the post of Deputy Chief Minister, largely because of his perceived appeal among Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), who make up about 36 per cent of Bihar’s population.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during the launch of the Ati Pichhra Nyay Sankalp at Hotel Chanakya on September 24, 2025 in Patna, India. The document, a 10-point manifesto, was released by the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. - IMAGO/Hindustan Times
From Karpoori Thakur To Nitish Kumar: The EBC Journey That Still Shapes Bihar Politics

BY Abhijay Vaish

The 2023 State Caste Survey shows the Nishad (boatmen) community accounts for around 10 per cent of EBCs. The Mallah sub-caste, to which Sahani belongs, represents 2.6 per cent of the total population. In recent years, the Nishads have moved away from major political alliances.

Mukesh Sahani’s elevation reflects the Mahagathbandhan’s focus on EBC voters, aiming to turn caste influence into political clout and reshape Bihar’s electoral battlefield.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India’s Probable XI For Semifinal Clash Against Australia

  3. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs, Enter Final

  4. Marizanne Kapp Dethrones Jhulan Goswami In Women's Cricket World Cup Records - Check Details

  5. Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First SA And Youngest Ever To Score 5000 W-ODI Runs; Check List Of Records

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

  4. Caste, Controversy And Clickbait: Bihar’s 2025 Election Turns Into A Social Media Battlefield

  5. Day In Pics: October 29, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Palestinians In Israel Mark 69 Years Since Kafr Qasim Massacre, Renew Calls For State Acknowledgement

  4. Israel Strikes In Gaza Kill At Least 90; US Affirms Ceasefire Holds

  5. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar To Visit India Next Week, Discuss Bilateral & Regional Issues

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’