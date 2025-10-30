Bihar 2025 Elections: Mahagathbandhan Banks On Sahani’s Nishad Connect to Boost EBC Support 

Initially allied with the Mahagathbandhan in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the party later switched to the NDA camp due to confusion over seat-sharing. RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had announced that the VIP would receive seats from his own party’s quota, without specifying the exact number. Feeling “backstabbed” by this decision, Sahani withdrew from the alliance. At the time, one of his key demands was an assurance of the Deputy Chief Minister’s position.