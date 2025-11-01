Watch | Mukesh Sahani: “Five Kilos of Rice Is Not Development” VIP Founder On Backwards Communities & SC Reservation

In this Outlook interview, Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and former Bihar minister, talks about Bihar’s backward and fisherman communities. He criticises the focus on “five kilos of rice” as development, highlighting gaps in education, healthcare, and employment. Sahani explains why he formed VIP in 2018 after advocating for Nishad community rights and SC reservation in Bihar, following examples from Bengal and Delhi. He also discusses the impact of BJP and RSS policies on backward and Dalit groups and calls for politics to focus on real issues like social justice, equality, and development.