Karnataka CM Assures Caste Census Will Be Completed on Time Despite Tech Glitches

Siddaramaiah says technical hurdles are nearly fixed; survey to cover 7 crore people by October 7 deadline.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka’s caste census faced server failures and network issues, slowing progress to 2–4 per cent daily.

  • CM Siddaramaiah ruled out deadline extension, instructing officials to speed up to 10 per cent coverage per day.

  • High Court allowed the survey with conditions on privacy and voluntary participation; final report expected by December.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that the technological problems with the Social and Educational Survey, or "caste census", had "almost been sorted out" and that the survey will move forward as planned.

He emphasised that there would be no extension and insisted that the survey will be finished within the allotted time.

The "slow pace of the survey" has drawn criticism, with server problems and technical difficulties impeding data collection.

Ministers, senior officials, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Zilla Panchayat CEOs from every district, and Madhusudan R. Naik, the chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, participated in a video conference that Siddaramaiah presided.

Karnataka High Court - | File Pic
Karnataka HC Hears Challenges to State’s Caste Census, Reserves Relief

BY Outlook News Desk

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

"The survey work started on September 22 and will be completed by October 7. There are some technical issues, all of which have to be resolved. They have almost been sorted out. So, the survey work will be held in a full-fledged manner from today," Siddaramaiah said.

Related Content
Related Content

Speaking to reporters, he said all DCs and CEOs had been instructed to take the survey "very seriously" to ensure it is completed within the deadline.

Karnataka BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra - PTI
Vijayendra Accuses Congress of Using Caste Census to Divide Hindus, Urges 'Hindu' Entry in Religion Column

BY Outlook News Desk

"There is no question of extension of the survey period. The survey will have to speed up. From today, in all districts it will speed up, including in Bengaluru," he added.

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court refused to halt the survey but ordered the State Backward Classes Commission to protect the privacy of the information gathered and guarantee residents' voluntary participation.

The chief minister gave his word that "whatever conditions imposed by the court will be followed."  In a number of places, enumerators—mostly government school teachers—who walk door to door with the survey software have encountered technological issues.

According to officials, data collecting has been impacted by network outages, server problems, and OTP generating failures.

"So far, only 2–4 per cent of survey progress has been achieved daily. Strict instructions have been given that a minimum of 10 per cent progress should be achieved every day," Siddaramaiah said.

Officials said while the goal is to cover all 1.43 crore families in the state, only 2.76 lakh families have been surveyed thus far.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (R) with his deputy DK Shivakumar (L) - PTI
Karnataka To Carry Out Fresh Caste Census From September 22 To October 7

BY Outlook News Desk

Assuring remuneration for enumerators, Siddaramaiah said, "There are media reports that there is resistance in some places from teachers (who are enumerators). There may be some misconceptions. There is no resistance from anywhere. If anyone resists and doesn’t cooperate, action will be taken in accordance with the law." The survey will involve around 1.75 lakh enumerators covering about 7 crore people across the state.

Using a 60-question questionnaire, the exercise is being conducted "scientifically" at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, according to officials.

By December, the government should get the commission's report.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India Face Sri Lanka In Dead Rubber Ahead Of Big Final

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  3. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

  4. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  4. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Watch Ground Report: Why Did Clashes Break Out During Ladakh Statehood Protest in Leh?

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

  5. Watch: How Nepal’s Gen Z Protest and #NepoKids Movement Toppled a Government

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin