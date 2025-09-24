Karnataka HC Hears Challenges to State’s Caste Census, Reserves Relief

The Vokkaligara Sangha, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha, and Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha were among the petitioners who contended that although the state has the power to create welfare programs for the underprivileged, it is not authorised to conduct a caste-based census. They said that the rushed exercise was "politically motivated" and that there was just a seven-day opportunity for objections.