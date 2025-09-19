Vijayendra Accuses Congress of Using Caste Census to Divide Hindus, Urges 'Hindu' Entry in Religion Column

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra alleged the Congress caste census is aimed at dividing Hindus, urging all to declare “Hindu” in the religion column.
He accused Congress of creating 47 new caste categories and reviving confusion over the Kantharaju report.
At BJP’s Chintan Shivir, leaders resolved on the census issue and praised the Modi govt for simplifying GST.
B Y Vijayendra, the president of the Karnataka BJP, asserted on Friday that the Congress government had chosen to use the Social and Educational Survey, often known as the caste census, to divide the Hindu religion. He also urged people to indicate their religious affiliation in the religion column.
The Mahasabha of Veerashaiva-Lingayat has urged its members to identify as Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the religion column.
The study, which is expected to cost Rs 420 crore, is planned to take place between September 22 and October 7.
"We have resolved in the BJP's political 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) that during the census, people belonging to any caste or community must mention only 'Hindu' under the religion column," the Shikaripura MLA told reporters at a press conference here.
He alleged, "The Congress government has turned the survey into an exercise to divide the Hindu society." He clarified that the caste and sub-caste identification was left to the respective communities to decide, but urged that, "in the interest of the nation and the state, everyone must write 'Hindu' under the religion column." Vijayendra accused the Congress government in Karnataka of going ahead with the caste census despite states having no authority to conduct it.
"They have created 47 new castes--Christian Lingayat, Christian Vokkaliga, Christian Weaver, Christian Scheduled Caste, Tribe--thus creating confusion," he alleged.
According to the BJP politician, there have been multiple conversations over the Kantharaju report since the Siddaramaiah government took office in Karnataka.
"We had argued that this report lacked scientific validity. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the only reason Siddaramaiah's government had tossed the Kantharaju report in the trash.
A caste census report was to be prepared by the State Backwards Classes Commission, which was chaired by H Kantharaju at the time. Near the end of Siddaramaiah's first term as Chief Minister, in 2018, the survey was finished, and in February 2024, his successor, K Jayaprakash Hegde, finalised the report.
Even the previous Siddaramaiah government, according to Vijayendra, was confused by referring to Veerashaiva-Lingayat as a distinct religion and "setting fire in society." Two significant resolutions were passed at the Shivir, according to Vijayendra.
"The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made the GST simpler. The Shivir unanimously complimented Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he added, adding that "people of the state and the country are happy with this decision."
With PTI inputs.