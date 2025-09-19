Vijayendra Accuses Congress of Using Caste Census to Divide Hindus, Urges 'Hindu' Entry in Religion Column

Karnataka BJP chief slams 47 new caste categories, recalls Kantharaju report controversy, hails Modi govt on GST.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra
Karnataka BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra alleged the Congress caste census is aimed at dividing Hindus, urging all to declare “Hindu” in the religion column.

  • He accused Congress of creating 47 new caste categories and reviving confusion over the Kantharaju report.

  • At BJP’s Chintan Shivir, leaders resolved on the census issue and praised the Modi govt for simplifying GST.

B Y Vijayendra, the president of the Karnataka BJP, asserted on Friday that the Congress government had chosen to use the Social and Educational Survey, often known as the caste census, to divide the Hindu religion. He also urged people to indicate their religious affiliation in the religion column.

The Mahasabha of Veerashaiva-Lingayat has urged its members to identify as Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the religion column.

The study, which is expected to cost Rs 420 crore, is planned to take place between September 22 and October 7.

"We have resolved in the BJP's political 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) that during the census, people belonging to any caste or community must mention only 'Hindu' under the religion column," the Shikaripura MLA told reporters at a press conference here.

He alleged, "The Congress government has turned the survey into an exercise to divide the Hindu society." He clarified that the caste and sub-caste identification was left to the respective communities to decide, but urged that, "in the interest of the nation and the state, everyone must write 'Hindu' under the religion column." Vijayendra accused the Congress government in Karnataka of going ahead with the caste census despite states having no authority to conduct it.

Related Content
Related Content

"They have created 47 new castes--Christian Lingayat, Christian Vokkaliga, Christian Weaver, Christian Scheduled Caste, Tribe--thus creating confusion," he alleged.

"We have resolved in the BJP's political 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) that during the census, people belonging to any caste or community must mention only 'Hindu' under the religion column," the Shikaripura MLA told reporters at a press conference here.

He alleged, "The Congress government has turned the survey into an exercise to divide the Hindu society." He clarified that the caste and sub-caste identification was left to the respective communities to decide, but urged that, "in the interest of the nation and the state, everyone must write 'Hindu' under the religion column." Vijayendra accused the Congress government in Karnataka of going ahead with the caste census despite states having no authority to conduct it.

"They have created 47 new castes--Christian Lingayat, Christian Vokkaliga, Christian Weaver, Christian Scheduled Caste, Tribe--thus creating confusion," he alleged.

According to the BJP politician, there have been multiple conversations over the Kantharaju report since the Siddaramaiah government took office in Karnataka.

"We had argued that this report lacked scientific validity.  He claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the only reason Siddaramaiah's government had tossed the Kantharaju report in the trash.

A caste census report was to be prepared by the State Backwards Classes Commission, which was chaired by H Kantharaju at the time.  Near the end of Siddaramaiah's first term as Chief Minister, in 2018, the survey was finished, and in February 2024, his successor, K Jayaprakash Hegde, finalised the report.

Even the previous Siddaramaiah government, according to Vijayendra, was confused by referring to Veerashaiva-Lingayat as a distinct religion and "setting fire in society."  Two significant resolutions were passed at the Shivir, according to Vijayendra.

"The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made the GST simpler.  The Shivir unanimously complimented Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he added, adding that "people of the state and the country are happy with this decision."

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: IND Burn Review But Kuldeep Strikes To Dismiss Jatinder

  2. Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain

  3. India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

  4. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

  5. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Pak Army Chief Ordered Corps Commander At Funeral Of Those Killed At JeM Headquarters: JeM Commander

  2. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  3. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Hit Russia’s Far East Region, Triggers Tsunami Alert

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged