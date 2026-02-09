Tejasvi Surya Detained During Protest Over Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike

BJP MP stages demonstration at Jayanagar station; fare hike put on hold

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Tejasvi Surya
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya interacts with commuters at RV Road Metro Station over concerns regarding the proposed Bengaluru Metro fare revision, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya was detained while protesting against the Bengaluru Metro fare hike at Jayanagar Metro station.

  • Surya used an “empty trunk” as a prop to target the state government, saying its promises were hollow; the protest followed remarks by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

  • The Metro fare hike, ranging from Re 1 to Rs 5 based on distance, has been put on hold, which Surya attributed to the Centre’s intervention.

Tejasvi Surya, a BJP MP and national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was detained on Monday for protesting at the Jayanagar Metro station against the hike in Metro fares, which have gone from Re 1 to Rs 5 depending on the distance. Surya also demanded affordable public transport in the city.

The hike has now been put on hold.

According to Surya, it happened after the Centre's intervention.

The MP staged a demonstration with an empty trunk to convey that the state government's promises are empty.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's claim that Surya is a hollow shell that is more active on social media than in real life also sparked the protest.

Speaking to PTI after being detained, Surya said, "Just because we are asking for affordable public transport and accountability, the government is forcing arrest and detention. It's shameful." He said that instead of providing roads, infrastructure and better amenities, the state government is "arresting" him.

Speaking to reporters, he also said, "Metro fare hike has been put on hold for the second time due to pressure from the Union government. The state government should release a white paper on the economic situation."

