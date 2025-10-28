BJP’s N Ramchander Rao Slams Congress Over ‘Law And Order Collapse’ In Telangana

N Ramchander Rao accused Congress of failing to maintain law and order in Telangana.
He cited incidents in Nizamabad and Hyderabad as examples of rising violence.
Rao released a mock Congress manifesto ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll.
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order in the state and claimed that criminal elements were being emboldened under its rule. Releasing a mock poll manifesto ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll, Rao warned that “rowdy elements would flourish” if the ruling party retained power, PTI reported.
Citing recent incidents, including the fatal stabbing of a police constable in Nizamabad and a firing on a ‘gau rakshak’, Rao alleged that “gun culture” was on the rise in Telangana. “Law and order has failed. Forget about protecting common man, there is no protection to policemen,” he told reporters.
Rao also criticised an AIMIM MLA for allegedly visiting a rowdy-sheeter injured in police firing, questioning the message such an action sends to the public.
Recalling the six poll guarantees made by the Congress before the 2023 assembly elections, he released a mock “guarantee card” purportedly representing the ruling party’s promises for the Jubilee Hills bypoll. The card listed “withdrawal of cases against rowdy-sheeters, issuance of a licence for illegal collection of money, non-registration of cases against threats and intimidation, financial assistance to senior rowdy-sheeters, establishment of a corporation for the welfare of history-sheeters and issuing a licence for encroachment of lands,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)