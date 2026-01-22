Idea Is To Dilute The Constitution: Rahul Gandhi On BJP's Move To Replace MGNREGA

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of pursuing the same objectives in seeking to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as it did while introducing the now-repealed “three black farm laws”.

Addressing the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention organised by the Rachnatmak Congress, Gandhi, on Thursday, said the proposed Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act was an attempt to dilute a rights-based welfare law and urged the poor to unite against the move.

Drawing parallels with the now-repealed farm laws, Rahul said the government was attempting a similar approach with labour rights. “This was done with farmers across the country. After our protests and their protests, the laws had to be taken back. Now they are trying the same thing with labourers,” he said.

Gandhi accused the BJP of pursuing policies that concentrate wealth in the hands of a few. “All BJP policies are like this. They want the entire wealth of the country to remain with a few people. The poor of the country that include Dalits, Adivasis and the marginalised are expected to remain dependent on corporates like Adani and Ambani. If they do not comply, they are pushed to hunger,” he alleged.