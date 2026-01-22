Idea Is To Dilute The Constitution: Rahul Gandhi On BJP's Move To Replace MGNREGA

At a national workers’ convention, Congress leaders accused the Modi government of diluting a rights-based employment law, likening the new act to the now-repealed contentious farm laws.

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, MGNREGA
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at the national workers' convention Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gandhi said the proposed VB-G RAM G Act mirrors the approach taken with the now-repealed farm laws and warned it would weaken labour rights.

  • Congress alleged the new framework would shift control from panchayats, favour BJP-ruled states, and benefit contractors over workers.

  • Party demanded withdrawal of the new Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law.

Summary
Summary of this article

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of pursuing the same objectives in seeking to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as it did while introducing the now-repealed “three black farm laws”. 

Addressing the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention organised by the Rachnatmak Congress, Gandhi, on Thursday, said the proposed Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act was an attempt to dilute a rights-based welfare law and urged the poor to unite against the move.

Drawing parallels with the now-repealed farm laws, Rahul said the government was attempting a similar approach with labour rights. “This was done with farmers across the country. After our protests and their protests, the laws had to be taken back. Now they are trying the same thing with labourers,” he said.

Gandhi accused the BJP of pursuing policies that concentrate wealth in the hands of a few. “All BJP policies are like this. They want the entire wealth of the country to remain with a few people. The poor of the country that include Dalits, Adivasis and the marginalised are expected to remain dependent on corporates like Adani and Ambani. If they do not comply, they are pushed to hunger,” he alleged.

Opposition MPs protest over the MGNREGA being replaced by the VB-G RAM-G bill at the Parliament premises. - IMAGO / ANI News
Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

BY Priyanka Tupe

He further claimed that the government’s agenda was to weaken constitutional values. “The idea is to dilute the Constitution, dilute democracy, and take the country back to a pre-Independence era where power rested with a king. They want to break the structure of modern India,” Gandhi said.

Calling for unity, he added, “If we all stand together, they will be scared. It is the poor of this country, who believe in democracy, the Constitution, and the idea of India, who will decide what the scheme should be called and how far it should go. Wherever possible, we will stand with the poor of the country.”

Related Content
Related Content

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party’s opposition would continue until the government withdrew the proposed changes. “This is a long fight and it will not end with protests and slogans. Until the new law is taken back and the old law is restored, we will not stop,” he said.

Kharge said the Congress would raise the issue in the Parliament. “We still do not know what their problem with MGNREGA is. This is not a fight for any political party, but for your own rights. It is an attempt to take away what you are entitled to,” he said.

“The thinking was to provide work to those who need it. This scheme was to be run through the third tier of government, Panchayati Raj. The word rights were important. All poor people had the right to work under MGNREGA and PM Modi and BJP want to finish that concept,” Gandhi said.

The new Bill converts a rights-based entitlement, where funding must follow demand, into a capped budgetary programme limited by a pre-determined financial ceiling, that is operational only in specific areas. - Manpreet Romana
MGNREGA To VB–G RAM G: Dilution Of Rural Job Guarantee

BY Ashlin Mathew

A few years ago, they brought in the “three black farm laws” but farmers stopped that after “all of us unitedly put pressure” on the government, the former Congress chief said. With the new law, the Centre will decide the work and allocation of funds with BJP-ruled governments always getting precedence, he said.

Earlier, what workers used to get will be given to contractors and bureaucracy, Gandhi alleged. Gandhi also said he was unable to remember the name of the new law and asked the audience what it was. 

The gathering brought together workers from across the country, each carrying soil from their respective MGNREGA worksites as a symbol of collective labour and resistance. “MGNREGA has been a source of strength for millions of rural households across the country, yet it has faced opposition from the very beginning. We believe the scheme has brought dignity to workers, and we will continue to fight any attempt to dilute it,” said James Herenj, tribal rights activist and convenor of NREGA Watch Jharkhand.

The Congress launched “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram”,  a 45-day nationwide campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, on January 10. The opposition party is demanding the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form, the right to work and the authority of panchayats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Eye Win Against Gujarat Giants

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Mendis-Wellalage Find Solid Finish | SL 271/6 (50)

  3. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  4. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

  5. WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Draft Jintimani Kalita To Replace Injured Titas Sadhu For Remainder Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  2. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  3. Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

  4. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

  5. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

  2. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  3. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  4. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  5. Chile Declares Catastrophe As 18 Killed In Raging Wildfires

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code