Shivraj Chouhan Accuses Congress Of Spreading 'Lies' about VB-G RAM G

Minister says VB-G RAM G strengthens Right to Work, won’t replace MGNREGA abruptly

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Winter session of Parliament
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition MPs participate in a protest march against the VB-G RAM G Bill, introduced by the union government to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of spreading misinformation about the VB-G RAM G Act.

  • He said the new law will expand the Right to Work, increasing guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days and ensuring unemployment allowance within 15 days.

  • Chouhan clarified the scheme will apply to all panchayats, involve no extra burden on states, and MGNREGA will continue for six months during the transition.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday accused Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation about the VB-G RAM G scheme, and asserted that the new Act will strengthen the Right to Work.

Addressing a press conference here, the Union minister referred to Congress' nationwide campaign against the new Act that will replace MGNREGA, and said the opposition was spreading "lies" that employment would be provided only in certain panchayats under the scheme. The Congress launched 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a 45-day nationwide campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), on January 10.

The opposition party is demanding the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form, the right to work and the authority of panchayats.

"I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi ji and Mallikarjun Kharge ji, that by spreading misinformation about the VB-G RAM G, they are not strengthening but rather weakening the Congress," Chouhan said.

"The Congress has abandoned its idea, ideology and ideal... Idea is Nation first, development of the country... VB-G RAM G is for the development of villages," he said.

"We tried to make MGNREGA better. The proof is that we spent around Rs. 9 lakh crore while the UPA govt had spent around Rs 2 lakh crore," he said.

Chouhan said the statement that the Right to Work is being snatched away is a "lie".

"Instead of 100 days we are now giving 125 days work...Not just right to work, we have also made provision for giving unemployment allowance within 15 days... You gave right on paper, we have strengthened it on ground," the minister said.

Social scientist and welfare economist Jean Drèze
MGNREGA Gave Workers Power, That Is What Is Being Taken Away: Jean Drèze on VB–G RAM G Act

BY Ashlin Mathew

"They're spreading misinformation that employment would be provided only in certain panchayats. I want to clarify scheme would be implemented in all panchayats," he said.

"There won't be additional burden on states. Centre is already giving more money. The investment states would make would be for strengthening infrastructure in villages," he said.

The minister added that VB-G RAM G would be implemented in six months time, and till then MGNREGA would continue. 

Published At:
Tags

