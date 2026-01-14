MGNREGA Pioneer Maharashtra Ponders Uncertain Future As VB-G-RAM-G Era Kicks In

Workers from Chikhaldara returned to their villages in 2020, walking thousands kilometers without food and water. “There was no time to even assess the situation of workers. It was the worst devastation of humankind I saw during my first posting at Chikhaldara. But a structure of MGNREGA built on ground for many years by all the rural stakeholders came as a great rescue. Cutting the red tape, I and my colleagues in administration approved all the work orders immediately with whatever facilities available ensuring Covid protocols. We also received great support from higher authorities. All workers were provided employment and masks, sanitisers from Gram Panchayat funds. MGNREGA could survive thousands in my block from dying.” Prakash Pol former BDO at Chikhaldara during 2020 told Outlook. Pol is currently working in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.