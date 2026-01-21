Congress Alleges Dilution Of MGNREGA, Announces National Workers’ Dialogue In Delhi

Workers from across India to bring soil from MGNREGA sites as Congress plans conference addressed by Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
MGNREGA news, Congress on MGNREGA, MGNREGA Bachao Morcha
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R) Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress accused the BJP-led government of replacing MGNREGA and weakening rural employment rights.

  • A national conference organised by the MGNREGA Bachao Morcha will be held in Delhi on Thursday.

  • Workers from across India will bring soil from their MGNREGA work sites as a symbolic act of protest.

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Union government of diluting people’s rights by replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), announcing a national dialogue on the issue that will bring together workers from across the country, each carrying soil from their respective work sites, according to PTI.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said a national conference organised by the MGNREGA Bachao Morcha will be held in Delhi on Thursday and will be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Ahead of the conference, workers from different states have begun arriving in the capital, PTI reported.

“Today, ahead of this conference, workers from across the country are arriving with soil from their respective workplaces,” Ramesh said in a post on X, sharing video clips of workers collecting soil from their work sites.

Speaking at a press conference, Chairperson of Rachnatmak Congress Sandeep Dikshit said the BJP had replaced MGNREGA with a new Act — VB-G RAM G — a move the Congress has consistently opposed. He said the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ was underway in several states and districts, according to PTI.

“During the Covid period, the MGNREGA scheme became a lifeline for crores of people. MGNREGA had truly earned a place in people’s hearts. In this context, we held discussions with various organisations that have long been working for the rights of farmers and labourers,” Dikshit said.

Related Content
Related Content

“One single point emerged consistently from all these conversations and discussions: people’s rights are being snatched away,” he added.

Dikshit said workers from across the country would reach Delhi on Thursday to participate in a dialogue on MGNREGA. “These are the people who have used the MGNREGA scheme in their villages to build roads, schools, panchayat buildings, ponds, and water harvesting plants. All these people have played an important role in nation-building through their hard work and with the support of MGNREGA,” he said.

He alleged that under MGNREGA, panchayats themselves decided development priorities and carried out works for local prosperity with government support, a process he claimed was now being “destroyed” by the Modi government.

According to PTI, the programme will be held at Jawahar Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday morning, with MGNREGA workers travelling from every corner of the country. “They will interact with us, share the story of their struggle and the strategy ahead,” Dikshit said.

He added that participants would bring a fistful of soil each from their MGNREGA work site. “After that, all these soils will be collected together and a collective message of struggle will be given,” Dikshit said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

  3. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  4. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  5. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Zverev Wins Hard-Fought Encounter

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  3. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion

  5. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Second Round With Emphatic Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala

  3. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  4. Mob Lynching In Assam’s Kokrajhar Leaves One Dead, Four Injured; Internet Services Suspended

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  4. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  5. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins