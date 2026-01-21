Congress Alleges Dilution Of MGNREGA, Announces National Workers’ Dialogue In Delhi

Congress accused the BJP-led government of replacing MGNREGA and weakening rural employment rights.
A national conference organised by the MGNREGA Bachao Morcha will be held in Delhi on Thursday.
Workers from across India will bring soil from their MGNREGA work sites as a symbolic act of protest.
The Congress on Wednesday accused the Union government of diluting people’s rights by replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), announcing a national dialogue on the issue that will bring together workers from across the country, each carrying soil from their respective work sites, according to PTI.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said a national conference organised by the MGNREGA Bachao Morcha will be held in Delhi on Thursday and will be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Ahead of the conference, workers from different states have begun arriving in the capital, PTI reported.
“Today, ahead of this conference, workers from across the country are arriving with soil from their respective workplaces,” Ramesh said in a post on X, sharing video clips of workers collecting soil from their work sites.
Speaking at a press conference, Chairperson of Rachnatmak Congress Sandeep Dikshit said the BJP had replaced MGNREGA with a new Act — VB-G RAM G — a move the Congress has consistently opposed. He said the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ was underway in several states and districts, according to PTI.
“During the Covid period, the MGNREGA scheme became a lifeline for crores of people. MGNREGA had truly earned a place in people’s hearts. In this context, we held discussions with various organisations that have long been working for the rights of farmers and labourers,” Dikshit said.
“One single point emerged consistently from all these conversations and discussions: people’s rights are being snatched away,” he added.
Dikshit said workers from across the country would reach Delhi on Thursday to participate in a dialogue on MGNREGA. “These are the people who have used the MGNREGA scheme in their villages to build roads, schools, panchayat buildings, ponds, and water harvesting plants. All these people have played an important role in nation-building through their hard work and with the support of MGNREGA,” he said.
He alleged that under MGNREGA, panchayats themselves decided development priorities and carried out works for local prosperity with government support, a process he claimed was now being “destroyed” by the Modi government.
According to PTI, the programme will be held at Jawahar Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday morning, with MGNREGA workers travelling from every corner of the country. “They will interact with us, share the story of their struggle and the strategy ahead,” Dikshit said.
He added that participants would bring a fistful of soil each from their MGNREGA work site. “After that, all these soils will be collected together and a collective message of struggle will be given,” Dikshit said.
(With inputs from PTI)