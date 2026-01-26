Republic Day: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Stress Defence Of Constitution

Congress leaders say safeguarding constitutional values is essential to protecting India’s democracy on 77th Republic Day

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
The Congress also recalled that Ambedkar had moved the resolution for the adoption of the draft Constitution 76 years ago on 26 November 1949. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress leaders used Republic Day to reiterate their commitment to defending the Constitution.

  • Rahul Gandhi called the Constitution every Indian’s “greatest weapon and shield”.

  • Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed protecting liberty, equality, justice and fraternity.

Congress leaders on Monday used the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day to reiterate the party’s commitment to defending the Constitution, with Rahul Gandhi calling it “every Indian’s greatest weapon and shield” amid what the party described as growing threats to democratic values.

According to PTI, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the national flag and said the moment demanded firm resistance in defence of the principles and spirit of the Constitution. In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are the enduring values bequeathed to us by our founding fathers, and it is our sacred duty to protect them. We must be prepared to make every necessary sacrifice to safeguard the Constitution.”

“This will be our true tribute to the sacrifices of our ancestors,” he added, extending Republic Day greetings to citizens across the country, PTI reported.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also greeted citizens on Republic Day and attended the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “Our Constitution is the greatest weapon of every Indian, it is our voice, the shield protecting our rights. Our republic stands on this strong foundation, and it will be strengthened only through equality and harmony.”

“Protecting the Constitution is protecting the Indian Republic, it is the truest tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Jai Hind! Jai Samvidhan!” Gandhi said, according to PTI.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also marked the occasion, asserting that the party’s commitment to safeguarding constitutional values remained firm. “Today, our Constitution came into effect, guaranteeing every Indian the values of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. Our Constitution is the shield that protects all 140 crore Indians. Our resolve to protect it is as strong as a rock. Long live the Constitution! Jai Hind!” she said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress has repeatedly positioned the defence of the Constitution as central to its political messaging, with senior leaders using Republic Day to underline the issue, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

