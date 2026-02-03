Revanth Reddy Targets Modi Certificate, Flags SIR As Anti-Poor

Revanth Reddy questions why Modi’s education certificate is hidden while poor voters face strict document checks in SIR.
Alleges BJP is using electoral roll revision and One Nation One Election to curb voting rights of the illiterate and poor.
Slams BRS for opposing KCR’s probe, recalling arrests of Telangana agitation leaders during its own rule.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational certificate has not been revealed, while illiterates and the poor are being asked to produce many documents during the SIR of the electoral roll initiated by the EC.
Speaking at an event here on Monday, where he gave former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy an award established in memory of late CPI leader Ravi Narayana Reddy, the chief minister also criticised BRS for objecting to its president K Chandrasekhar Rao's examination in the phone-tapping case.
He claimed that the "One Nation One Election" concept was an attempt to establish "one person, one party" in the nation.
He claimed that the BJP was running for 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in order to "remove the Constitution" and that a simple majority would be sufficient to modify the Constitution in the public good.
He said that the BJP is now plotting to "remove voting rights" of the poor and ignorant through the SIR after failing to secure a simple majority.
He stated that the father and grandfather's birth details are being requested (as part of SIR).
He claimed that, despite Rahul Gandhi's request for Modi's educational certificate, it was withheld and that the issue was outside the scope of the RTI Act.
What is the problem in showing the certificate after one has completed education, he asked.
Referring to the six-day leadership programme completed by him at Harvard University recently, Reddy said he would produce his certificate if it is sought.
"When your educational certificate is a secret... if the voting right of the uneducated and poor who do not have the opportunity to have education is snatched away by imposing a lot of conditions, they will not have a ration card, Aadhar card, land and government schemes. There is a conspiracy behind this and a thought to suppress the poor," he said.
When the attempt to change the Constitution to bring about complete change has been unsuccessful (with the BJP not getting a majority), the Constitution is being attacked in another form, he claimed.
Reddy took exception to the comments of BRS leaders that the examination of KCR in the phone-tapping is an insult to Telangana society, as the former CM is the "Father of Telangana" and a 'Telangana statehood agitationist'.
He recalled that Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) leader M Kodandaram, who led the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of political parties during the statehood agitation, was arrested by police by breaking the doors of his house during the previous BRS regime.
"Is Kodandaram not an agitationist? What such a big crime did Kodandaram commit to be dragged by the police after the doors of his house were broken? Have you (BRS) forgotten the insult made to (Telangana) agitationists," he said.
On KCR's demand that the SIT of Telangana Police should examine him at his farmhouse and not at his residence in Hyderabad in the phone-tapping case, Reddy asked if the former's stance aligns with the stature of a person who is described as 'Father of Telangana'.
He said former chief ministers of different states, including Shibu Soren, Lalu Prasad, J Jayalalithaa and Yediyurappa, also faced inquiries.