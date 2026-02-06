Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy calls for early appointment of local BLAs to ensure accurate and transparent voter list revision

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sudharsan Reddy SIR in Telangana When will SIR start in Telangana
Effective booth-level participation would strengthen coordination, minimise grievances and help ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Telangana’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is expected to be notified in April–May 2026.

  • CEO urges political parties to appoint at least one local Booth Level Agent for every polling station.

  • BLOs to make 3–4 visits per area during SIR to ensure no eligible voter is excluded.

Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy has indicated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state is likely to be notified during April–May 2026.

According to PTI, Reddy made the announcement while addressing representatives of recognised political parties at a meeting on Thursday. He noted that the SIR process is already under way in 12 states, with the schedule for the remaining states, including Telangana, expected to be announced in that period.

PTI reported, given the limited time available once the revision is notified, preparatory work has already started in the state. Reddy urged political parties to appoint at least one Booth Level Agent (BLA) for every polling station as soon as possible.

He said BLAs should preferably be drawn from the local area of the polling station and work in close coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Each polling booth must have at least one appointed BLA to help ensure accuracy, transparency and timely resolution of issues during the revision of electoral rolls, he added.

The CEO stressed that strong booth-level coordination would be central to the exercise. Effective booth-level participation would strengthen coordination, minimise grievances and help ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls.

During the SIR, BLOs are expected to make three to four visits to each polling area. Enumeration forms will be distributed during the first visit, while subsequent visits will cover households that were not available earlier.

Reddy clarified that electors who are not mapped during the preparatory phase would still be able to furnish their details during the SIR.

He said the appointment of BLAs for all polling stations should be completed at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Additional CEO Vasam Venkateshwar Reddy, Deputy CEO Hari Singh and other officials, a release from the CEO’s office said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
