Telangana signs MoUs for major investments during WEF, also highlights 2047 vision

Telangana, led by CM A. Revanth Reddy, signed key MoUs and attracted major investments at WEF 2026 Davos.
The state showcased its ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision while securing global partnerships across key sectors.
Telangana strengthened its global investment profile through high-level engagements at Davos.
The Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, held fruitful discussions with global business leaders during the WEF annual meeting in Davos and signed MoUs attracting huge investments, the state government has said.
Apart from attracting major investments, the state government’s other objective of showcasing its 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision to the world was also fulfilled at the WEF-2026, it said on Thursday.
During the three-day visit, the government delegation entered agreements to set up Global Capability Centers, Data Centers, Clean and Green Energy and in the manufacturing sector.
Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed for promoting AI, sustainability and skill development programmes.
CM Revanth Reddy drew the business world’s attention through a proposal to hold a World Economic Forum follow-up event in Hyderabad which also received a positive response from the participants, it said.
The chief minister participated in 12 one-on-one meetings with blue chip companies and industry leaders during the three day event.
After completing the scheduled meetings and engagements with investors at Davos, Revanth Reddy departed for Zurich from where he would fly to US.
The CM has enrolled for a leadership programme in Harvard University.
He will attend the "Leadership: 21st Century" programme at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University and attend classes from January 25 to 30, a release from the CMO said on January 18.
Meanwhile, State Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy returned to India from Davos.
The state government had secured Rs 5.75 lakh crore at the recently held 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' in Hyderabad.
At the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos in 2025, Telangana secured investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore.