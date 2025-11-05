Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of Vote Theft In Haryana

Rahul Gandhi alleged “Operation Sarkar Chori” in Haryana, claiming 25 lakh votes were manipulated to favour the BJP, and presented voter list anomalies as “H Files.”
He highlighted multiple duplicate voter entries, suspicious postal vote discrepancies, and irregularities in house registrations, questioning the Election Commission’s integrity.
The Election Commission dismissed the allegations, while Gandhi urged youth and citizens to act for fair elections, citing similar concerns in Bihar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that 25 lakh votes were “stolen” in Haryana, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to secure its victory in last year’s Assembly elections.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha presented voter lists from two polling booths in Haryana, claiming the same woman appeared 223 times under different names and ages.
Calling his evidence the “H Files,” Gandhi said he had “100 percent proof” and questioned both the Election Commission and the integrity of India’s democratic process.
At a press conference at the party headquarters Indira Bhawan, he alleged that “Operation Sarkar Chori” was carried out to convert a Congress landslide into a BJP win. He also noted that all exit polls had predicted a Congress victory and highlighted a discrepancy between postal ballots and the final results. “In the postal votes, Congress received 73 while the BJP got 17. When I saw this, I found it hard to believe,” Gandhi said.
After playing a clip from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s press conference, held two days after the election, Rahul Gandhi highlighted Saini’s remark: “Humare paas saari vyavasthayein hain, BJP sarkar bana rahi hai, aap chinta mat kariye” (We have all the arrangements, the BJP government is being formed, you don’t worry), delivered with a smile.
The Leader of the Opposition drew attention to the word “vyavasthayein” used by the Haryana CM, implying that it hinted at a managed outcome. Gandhi also stressed the significance of Saini’s smile, suggesting it reflected prior knowledge of the results. Ultimately, the Congress lost the election by a narrow margin of just 22,779 votes across seven seats.
During the presser, Gandhi showed a picture of a woman who appears on the voter list 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency is that of a model from Brazil named Matheus Ferrero. and said this shows that it was a “centralised operation”. “She is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana, which is proof of a centralised operation,” said Gandhi.
The Congress leader alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is “lying” to the people of India when he stated that house number zero is given to homeless people. He played the CEC’s presser from August 17 where he had made that statement. Gandhi pointed out the case of Ravindra, whose house number was mentioned as ‘zero’ in the voter list.
“We verified whether the houses listed as House No. 0 actually belonged to homeless individuals,” Gandhi said. He showed the picture of a well-constructed house where Narendra was supposedly living.
He further highlighted another case from Haryana, where, according to the voter list, 66 people were shown to be residing in the house of a BJP Zila Parishad member. “In another instance, at House No. 1908 in Rai, 108 people are said to be living in the same house,” he claimed. Gandhi added, “According to the Election Commission’s rules, if more than 10 people are registered at a single address, it requires EC verification. Was that done? No.”
Gandhi also cited the case of multiple such individuals whose names appear numerous times on the list. “Why is the Election Commission not removing duplicates? They can do it in seconds. It is because if it does so, it would result in fair elections — and it doesn’t want fair elections. They are helping the BJP,” Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi’s vote manipulation allegation is unfounded, and no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana, an Election Commission source told PTI on Wednesday.
“Why were no claims and objections raised by INC’s BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names?” the source claimed.
Gandhi, however, asserted that since the list is provided to them at the last minute and given that the manipulation is being done at a central level, the BLAs could only verify the data to a limited extent. “They don’t even give the photos of the voters on their website for us to verify. This is also the reason the EC destroys CCTV footage,” he said.
Gandhi also brought forth the case of multiple voters voting both in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He showed a photograph of BJP sarpanch Dal Chand from Uttar Pradesh alongside UP minister Laxmi Narayan, alleging that Dal Chand had voted in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that Dal Chand’s son had done the same, casting votes in both states.
Gandhi further alleged that BJP sarpanch Prahlad from Marhura district had voted in the Hodal Assembly constituency. “This is the ‘vyavastha’ that the Chief Minister was referring to,” he asserted.
“One in eight voters in Haryana are fake, yet Congress lost by 22,779 votes — which was the margin across eight seats. If this continues, we will hold a similar press conference after the Bihar elections,” he said.
As Bihar goes to vote in the first phase tomorrow, Gandhi invited four citizens whose names had been removed from the voter list to speak on the stage with him. A man from Jamui district claimed that 187 people had been deleted from the list in his area, with none added.
Gandhi called upon Gen Z and the youth, claiming that they are the ones who have the power to restore democracy through satya and ahimsa.