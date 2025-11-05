Priyanka Gandhi Accuses NDA of ‘Vote Chori’ in Bihar, Says 65 Lakh Names Deleted from Voter List

Priyanka Gandhi accused the Modi government of favouring corporates over the poor and questioned whether India would continue to hold free elections in the future.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Photo: -PTI
  • Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the NDA was attempting to form the government in Bihar through "vote chori" and claimed 65 lakh voter names were removed from the rolls.

  • Promising free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh and jobs for poor families, she urged voters to “chase them out of power.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the NDA of attempting to form the government in Bihar through "vote chori" and alleged that the names of 65 lakh voters, including women, had been deleted from the electoral rolls through SIR.

Speaking at a rally in the Valmiki Nagar assembly seat in West Champaran district, the Congress general secretary compared the current state of the country to the British Raj and questioned whether India would continue to hold elections in the future.

"My brother Rahul today gave an account of 'vote theft' in Haryana," she said, referring to the allegations made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha about large-scale irregularities in the Haryana assembly elections.

"NDA will destroy everything... It is not clear whether there will be elections in the future... Why are you silent? Chase them out of power," Vadra told the gathering.

Vadra briefly spoke to journalists at the Patna airport before launching her election campaign in the state and questioned the timing of pledges such as “1 crore jobs”. - File Photo; Representative image
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions NDA’s Bihar Promises, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win

BY Outlook News Desk

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said he appeared more concerned about the absence of RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav’s photo from a Congress poster than addressing issues such as crime, corruption, and youth education.

"Whereas, Modi himself does not keep Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alongside him on stages of political rallies," she claimed.

Vadra promised that if the INDIA bloc came to power in Bihar, people would be entitled to free medical treatment worth up to Rs 25 lakh.

"We will try our best to give at least one government job per poor family... We will fill up lakhs of vacancies in various departments," she said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - PTI
Yogi Calls Rahul, Akhilesh, Tejashwi ‘Three Monkeys of INDIA Alliance’ at Bihar Rally

BY Outlook News Desk

She alleged that all new factories were being set up in Gujarat, the home state of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and cautioned voters about the NDA’s motives.

"Try to understand their intentions... Those who hand over land and resources to corporates will never work for the poor," she said, adding that farmers in Bihar were struggling to raise their income due to taxes and rising agricultural input costs.

"High unemployment rate in Bihar forcing youth to migrate out of state for work," Vadra added.

Published At:
Tags

