Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions NDA’s Bihar Promises, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dismissed the promises made by the ruling NDA in poll-bound Bihar and said she was confident the INDIA bloc would form the next government, PTI reported.
Vadra briefly spoke to journalists at the Patna airport before launching her election campaign in the state and questioned the timing of pledges such as “1 crore jobs” mentioned in the BJP-led coalition’s manifesto released a day earlier.
“Why now? What have they been doing all these years?” she remarked when asked about the announcement.
According to PTI, her comments were seen as a reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, who has governed Bihar in alliance with the BJP for most of the period since 2005, except for short breaks when he resigned or partnered with rivals Lalu Prasad’s RJD and the Congress.
When asked if she believed the Mahagathbandhan, the banner under which the INDIA bloc is contesting in Bihar, would come to power, the Wayanad MP replied, “Why not?”
(With inputs from PTI)