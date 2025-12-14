Priyanka Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Chori’, Targets Election Commission

Priyanka Gandhi said every stage of the electoral process is suspect and alleged “vote chori”.
She accused the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners of conspiring to take away people’s voting rights.
The Congress leader also alleged institutional capture under the Modi government and questioned EC’s inaction in Bihar.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said every step of the poll process arouses suspicion and asserted that the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners must answer how they "conspired" to take away people's voting rights.
Speaking at the party's massive "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" event at the Ramlila grounds here, Priyanka Gandhi stated that when the nation's institutions are being undermined, Indians must stand up.
The BJP won't be able to save Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, she claimed, since they would eventually be held accountable for "conspiring" to deny people the right to vote.
"I challenge the BJP to contest polls on the ballot paper. They know they will never win," the Congress general secretary said.
"You should not lose heart over losing Bihar, the entire country knows BJP wins through 'vote chori'," she said.
According to the party leader, the Election Commission ignored the Rs 10,000 given to every woman in Bihar under the Model Code of Conduct. "If this is not 'vote chori', then what is?" Every stage of the electoral process raises suspicions, she claimed, and elections are not being conducted fairly.
She attacked the Narendra Modi-led Centre, saying that all institutions in the nation are being forced to submit to the government.