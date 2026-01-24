ECI No Longer Protector Of Democracy but Key Participant In 'Vote Chori' Conspiracy: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's statement came in response to a social media post by the Gujarat Congress unit, which alleged that following his earlier exposures of vote manipulation, the BJP had escalated to a "next-level model of election rigging."

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi EC gaslighting remark Rahul Gandhi on ec Election Commission indelible ink issues
Gandhi shared on X a media report titled “opposition, voters cry foul over fading ink markers” and wrote: “Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act.” Photo: IMAGO; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi declared on January 24, 2026, that the ECI has ceased being democracy's protector and is now a "key participant in the conspiracy of vote theft," specifically linking it to the Gujarat SIR process.

  • He alleged the SIR is a strategic vote chori mechanism, involving manipulated mass objections (millions via Form 7) after low initial responses, aimed at disenfranchising opposition-supporting voters.

  • This escalates Gandhi's ongoing "Vote Chori" narrative from 2025 allegations in multiple states, claiming ECI-BJP collusion in voter deletions and irregularities; the ECI and BJP have dismissed the claims as unfounded.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of transforming from a guardian of democracy into a central player in a systematic "vote chori" (vote theft) conspiracy. His remarks, made in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), targeted the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Gujarat, which he described as a "well-planned, organised, and strategic vote chori" rather than a routine administrative exercise.

Gandhi's statement came in response to a social media post by the Gujarat Congress unit, which alleged that following his earlier exposures of vote manipulation, the BJP had escalated to a "next-level model of election rigging." He claimed that the SIR process in Gujarat involved a sudden flood of millions of objections (via Form 7) after an initially low response period, disproportionately targeting voters from communities likely to support the opposition. Gandhi asserted that "wherever there's SIR, there's vote theft," and emphasized that the ECI had become a "key participant in this conspiracy of vote theft," thereby undermining the integrity of India's electoral process.

Related Content
Related Content

The allegations fit into Gandhi's broader "Vote Chori" campaign, which he has pursued since mid-2025, citing alleged irregularities in voter rolls across states like Karnataka, Haryana, Bihar, and Maharashtra. He has repeatedly accused the ECI of colluding with the BJP to delete or manipulate votes, particularly affecting minorities, Dalits, and opposition-leaning voters, through centralized operations, fake entries, and refusal to share critical data (such as IP logs and OTP trails) with investigating agencies like the Karnataka CID.

The ECI has consistently rejected such claims as baseless, often demanding evidence under oath and dismissing them as unsubstantiated. BJP leaders have countered by accusing Gandhi of discrediting institutions, spreading disinformation, and refusing to accept electoral defeats. This latest outburst has intensified political polarization ahead of upcoming state and local polls, with debates raging over electoral roll revisions, voter deletions, and the independence of the poll watchdog.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Minnu Mani Dismisses Dangerous Looking Smriti Mandhana

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Entire Timeline Of BCB-ICC Rift

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG Bundle Lanka Tigers For 210 In Colombo

  4. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  2. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  4. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. India, EU Fast Track FTA To Guard Against More American Disruptions

  4. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  5. MGNREGA Change: When Certainty Disappears, Do Women Lose First?

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  5. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley