Priyanka Gandhi Warns EC Of Public Accountability, Accuses BJP Of ‘Vote Theft’ In Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, warned the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners today that even after they retire, the nation's citizens will hold them accountable for destroying democracy.



On the penultimate day of campaigning for the second and final phase of elections, Vadra addressed heavily attended public rallies in Kadwa, Purnia, and Barari in Bihar. She reminded the Election Commissioners that their actions, both good and bad, were being observed and that they would be held responsible even after they retired. She claimed that they shared equal blame for the BJP's "vote theft."