Priyanka Gandhi Warns EC Of Public Accountability, Accuses BJP Of ‘Vote Theft’ In Bihar

At rallies in Purnia and Katihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Election Commissioners would be answerable even after retirement and accused the BJP of deleting 65 lakh voters from Bihar’s rolls.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  • Priyanka Gandhi warned the Election Commission that citizens would hold it accountable for enabling “vote theft” by the BJP.

  • She accused PM Modi of degrading the dignity of his office and compared his rule to British imperialism.

  • Vadra said demonetisation and GST crippled small businesses, forcing Bihar’s youth to migrate for jobs.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, warned the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners today that even after they retire, the nation's citizens will hold them accountable for destroying democracy.

On the penultimate day of campaigning for the second and final phase of elections, Vadra addressed heavily attended public rallies in Kadwa, Purnia, and Barari in Bihar. She reminded the Election Commissioners that their actions, both good and bad, were being observed and that they would be held responsible even after they retired. She claimed that they shared equal blame for the BJP's "vote theft."

The senior Congress leader claimed that the BJP had begun using electoral malpractice because the nation's citizens were tired of and utterly disenchanted with the governments of the BJP and its allies. She made particular reference to the removal of 65 lakh voters from Bihar's electoral records prior to the assembly elections.

Additionally, she denounced the Prime Minister's use of language in his campaign rallies, claiming that it was inappropriate for a prime minister. Vadra bemoaned Modi's failure to uphold the decorum and grace of an Indian prime minister.

Vadra claimed that Modi was acting in a manner similar to how the British had previously handled Indians, equating his reign with British imperialism. The Mahagathbandhan's battle against the NDA in Bihar, she claimed, was comparable to the Indians' struggle against the British Empire.

The NDA government in Bihar was blamed by the Congress general secretary for the deplorable situation in the state. She claimed that Bihar's youth were compelled to look for work elsewhere in the nation due to the dearth of possibilities there.

She attributed the demise of small and medium-sized firms, which had eliminated job possibilities for young people, on demonetisation and the poor implementation of GST.

Referring to the pre-election cash handout of Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar by the NDA government, Vadra said the BJP was trying to bribe them. Asking the women to accept the money, she urged them to exercise utmost care and caution while casting their votes, as it would affect their own future.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
