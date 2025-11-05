Akhilesh Yadav to Campaign for Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Nov 6 and 8

Akhilesh Yadav will hold rallies in East Champaran and Sitamarhi on November 6.
He will campaign in Purnea, Madhubani, and Biskhi on November 8.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will address a series of election rallies in poll-bound Bihar in support of Mahagathbandhan candidates on November 6 and 8, the party said on Wednesday.
According to the party, he will campaign in East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts on November 6, addressing a public meeting in support of Dev Gupta in Motihari, and a rally to canvas for Chandan Kumar in Sitamarhi.
Yadav will hold three more election rallies on November 8.
He will address public meetings at Dhamdaha in Purnea district in support of Santosh Kushwaha, at Rajnagar in Madhubani district for Vishnu Kumar, and at Biskhi in support of Asif Ahmad.
The Samajwadi Party, a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is extending support to Mahagathbandhan alliance candidates in the Bihar Assembly elections.
Voting in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 10, and results will be declared on November 14.