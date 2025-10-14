Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Government In UP Over 'Fake Encounters' And Caste-Driven Policing

Yadav's accusations echo a long-standing opposition narrative against the Yogi Adityanath administration's aggressive encounter policy, which has seen over 200 alleged criminals killed since 2017, according to state police data. Critics, including the SP, have repeatedly labeled these as "fake encounters," pointing to a perceived pattern where suspects—often from marginalized or opposition-aligned communities—are targeted without due process. In a September 2024 X post that went viral, Yadav described the BJP's approach as: "Pick someone first, then make up a story of a fake encounter, then show fake pictures to the world... The more the BJP tries to prove such encounters true, the bigger the lie."