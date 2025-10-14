Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Government In UP Over 'Fake Encounters' And Caste-Driven Policing

SP Chief Accuses Yogi Adityanath Regime of Failing Women, Dalits, and Law Enforcement Amid Rising Crimes and Systemic Bias

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Government in UP Over Fake Encounters
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Government in UP Over 'Fake Encounters'
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of staging killings to cover law and order lapses, citing a pattern of targeting without due process and linking it to political vendettas.

  • Allegations of favoritism in police postings deepen discrimination against Dalits and OBCs, eroding merit-based enforcement and public safety.

  • Daily rapes, murders, and loots highlight women's insecurity; UP leads NCRB stats in crimes against women and Dalits, contrasting SP's past safety initiatives like the 1090 helpline.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in the state was resorting to “fake encounters” without achieving any improvement in law and order, and accused it of making caste-based postings in the police department.

“Law and order does not improve by doing fake encounters. It improves by appointing good officers in the field. When the government makes appointments only on caste basis to favour its own people, how will the law and order situation improve?” Yadav, according to a party statement, said while addressing party workers and leaders from various districts at the SP headquarters here.

The SP chief alleged that under the BJP rule, “women and daughters are not safe”, and criminal incidents such as “rape, murder and loot” occur every day

Akhilesh Yadav - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses EC Of Deleting Names Of Backward Community

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Yadav's accusations echo a long-standing opposition narrative against the Yogi Adityanath administration's aggressive encounter policy, which has seen over 200 alleged criminals killed since 2017, according to state police data. Critics, including the SP, have repeatedly labeled these as "fake encounters," pointing to a perceived pattern where suspects—often from marginalized or opposition-aligned communities—are targeted without due process. In a September 2024 X post that went viral, Yadav described the BJP's approach as: "Pick someone first, then make up a story of a fake encounter, then show fake pictures to the world... The more the BJP tries to prove such encounters true, the bigger the lie."

Recent cases have fueled this rhetoric. Just last week, the encounter killing of a suspect in a Sultanpur robbery case drew sharp criticism, with Yadav questioning if it was engineered to suppress evidence of police complicity. Historical precedents, such as the 2023 encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, which Yadav called a "fake encounter" to eliminate political rivals, have only amplified these claims. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has echoed similar sentiments, stating no such "fake encounters" occurred during her tenure, positioning it as a BJP-specific "drama" to deflect from governance failures.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

  2. Gautam Gambhir's Blueprint: Ranji Trophy Grind Before South Africa Test Series

  3. 'Extremely Shameful': Gambhir Slams Srikkanth For Targeting 23-Year-Olds To Run YouTube Channel

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  5. Gautam Gambhir Non-Committal On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For ICC ODI World Cup 2027

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?

  3. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  4. Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede That Claimed 41 Lives

  5. RSS's Shadow Dance With Sufism In Kashmir Explained

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

  2. Trump Hails Gaza Ceasefire As ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ in Knesset Address

  3. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  4. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  5. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs