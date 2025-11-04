Kharge Hits BJP-JD(U) On Bihar Women's Safety, Unveils Mahagathbandhan's Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid Pledge

Mahagathbandhan vows Rs 2,500 monthly to women, Rs 1,500–3,000 pension for elderly/widows/disabled

People Will Teach BJP A Lesson In Upcoming Polls: Kharge Slams PM
Kharge Slams PM Modi | Photo: PTI/File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kharge on Nov 4, 2025, slammed BJP-JD(U) for 20 years of rule yet admitting daughters remain unsafe in Bihar; cited NFHS data showing 70% child anaemia, 40% malnutrition, only 11% infants adequately nourished.

  • Mahagathbandhan vows Rs 2,500 monthly to women, Rs 1,500–3,000 pension for elderly/widows/disabled, official status for Jeevika Didis; Kharge stressed these are fulfilled commitments, unlike NDA's pre-poll gimmicks.

  • With Bihar voting Nov 6 & 11 (results Nov 14), Kharge positioned RJD-Congress-Left alliance under Tejashwi Yadav as true champions of women’s empowerment and economic upliftment.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the BJP-JD(U) over the security situation for women in Bihar and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan is fully committed to their empowerment and economic upliftment.

Addressing a rally in Patna, Kharge accused the NDA government of failing to protect women despite ruling for two decades. "After 20 years in power, how can they still talk of 'jungle raj'? Women in Bihar live in fear—BJP-JD(U) has done nothing for their safety or dignity," he said.

Kharge targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's alliances, calling them "opportunistic" and driven by "kursi" (power). "Nitish switches sides for the chair; BJP won't make him CM again—they'll install their own chela. Even Modi's roadshows exclude him," he alleged, referencing the Rs 10,000 pre-poll transfer to women's accounts as an election gimmick.

Reiterating Mahagathbandhan promises, Kharge said: "We will transfer Rs 30,000 annually to women's accounts under 'Mai Behen Maan Yojana' starting Makar Sankranti. Our focus is jobs, reservation beyond 50%, and ending migration—true empowerment for women and youth."

The remarks come amid escalating Bihar Assembly election campaigns, with Phase 1 voting on Nov 6. Kharge urged voters to back the RJD-Congress-Left alliance to oust NDA and restore "social justice."

