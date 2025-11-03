Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar And His Uncanny Ability To Change Sides And Swing Tides - In Photos

The many turns of Nitish, a man with balance and power, through the decades of Bihar |Photo: Outlook Archives

1/12 Nitish first enters national prominence; part of the United Front government as railway minister |Photo: Outlook Archives





2/12 Nitish allies firmly with BJP via the NDA, consolidates his political stature |Photo: Outlook Archives





3/12 First stint as CM in 2000 for seven days | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times





4/12 Nitish becomes CM with BJP’s support, ending Lalu-Rabri rule |Photo: Outlook Archives





5/12 High popularity — hailed for governance, law-and-order, and development (2010) | Photo: Imago stock & people





6/12 Leaves NDA in 2013 after Modi named pm candidate | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times





7/12 Creates the mahagathbandhan against NDA Nitish-Sonia-Lalu Swabhiman Rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna | Photo: PTI





8/12 Nitish during Mahagathbandhan | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook





9/12 JDU loses. Nitish Kumar after submitting his resignation in Patna | Photo: PTI





10/12 Dumps RJD, rejoins NDA in 2017 another political pivot. Narendra Modi, Keshari Nath Tripathi, Nitish Kumar at Patna airport in Patna | Photo: PTI





11/12 Breaks with BJP again, joins Mahagathbandhan in 2022 | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times





12/12 Rejoins NDA after 2024 victory | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook





