National

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar And His Uncanny Ability To Change Sides And Swing Tides - In Photos

The self-proclaimed “kaam karne wala” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has as many naysayers as he has had past allies. The Janata Dal (United) supremo has been, for over two decades, at the centre of every Bihar election since 2005. Often termed paltu ram by his haters, Kumar is aiming for a record fifth term as Bihar Chief Minister. His first term, however, only lasted a week. In 2000, when Kumar became the CM with an NDA-coalition. If he becomes CM in this assembly election, it would be the tenth time he has been sworn in to the post.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish Kumar
The many turns of Nitish, a man with balance and power, through the decades of Bihar |Photo: Outlook Archives
1/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: Nitish as railway minister
Nitish first enters national prominence; part of the United Front government as railway minister |Photo: Outlook Archives
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: ramvilas paswan, sushil modi
Nitish allies firmly with BJP via the NDA, consolidates his political stature |Photo: Outlook Archives
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: CM nitish kumar
First stint as CM in 2000 for seven days | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: Modi, rajnath singh
Nitish becomes CM with BJP’s support, ending Lalu-Rabri rule |Photo: Outlook Archives
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish kumar
High popularity — hailed for governance, law-and-order, and development (2010) | Photo: Imago stock & people
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of JDU leader Nitish kumar
Leaves NDA in 2013 after Modi named pm candidate | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: Sonia gandhi, Lalu yadav
Creates the mahagathbandhan against NDA Nitish-Sonia-Lalu Swabhiman Rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: Rahul gandhi, manmohan singh
Nitish during Mahagathbandhan | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish:
JDU loses. Nitish Kumar after submitting his resignation in Patna | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: Narendra Modi, Keshari Nath Tripathi
Dumps RJD, rejoins NDA in 2017 another political pivot. Narendra Modi, Keshari Nath Tripathi, Nitish Kumar at Patna airport in Patna | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: Nitish with Rahul gandhi
Breaks with BJP again, joins Mahagathbandhan in 2022 | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
Bihar Election 2025: The many turns of Nitish: Nitish with PM modi
Rejoins NDA after 2024 victory | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  2. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  3. Shafali Verma Factfile: All About India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

  5. IND Vs AUS T20I Series 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's Squad - Here's Why

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  3. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  4. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote