Rahul Gandhi Slams EC for Withholding Data on Karnataka ‘Vote Chori’ Probe

Congress leader accuses CEC of ignoring CID requests, vows to drop ‘hydrogen bomb’ proof against PM Modi over alleged poll fraud.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi ECI Gyanesh Kumar Vote chori Chunaav ka Chawkidaar
Rahul Gandhi Photo: | PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul says Karnataka CID repeatedly sought voter data from EC, but no response was given.

  • Calls EC’s silence the “biggest indictment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

  • Promises to reveal “open and shut” evidence soon, reiterates Modi won through ‘vote chori’.

Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, accused the Election Commission of India on Saturday of failing to furnish the Karnataka CID with the information they requested about the purported "vote chori" in that state.

According to PTI, Rahul told reporters that the Karnataka CID has written to the EC multiple times to request details regarding the numbers used in the "vote chori," but the poll panel has not responded. Rahul came in Wayanad on Friday with his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad | - PTI
Ravi Shankar Prasad Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Weakening Democracy with 'Vote Chori' Claims

BY Outlook News Desk

Congress MP, Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), is not giving the police the information they are looking for.

"There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this. The police is asking for information, and he is not providing it. This is not my statement. It is a fact. It is there in black and white," he said.

Rahul further said that the Congress will show evidence of the alleged 'vote chori' "in such a manner that no one will have any doubt that PM Narendra Modi did it and won the election".

Related Content
Related Content

"We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb, like I have said in my two press conferences, that will completely devastate the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof of what we are saying.

"We are not saying anything without proof. I will do my job and I will deliver on my job," he added.

Rahul had on Friday too reiterated his "vote chori" allegations and took a swipe at the EC, calling it an "election watchman" who "stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves".

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Smriti Mandhana Gets Fastest 50 For IND-W

  2. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Can BAN Halt SL’s Unbeaten Asia Cup Run?

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

  4. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  5. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn