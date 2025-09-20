Rahul Gandhi Slams EC for Withholding Data on Karnataka ‘Vote Chori’ Probe

Rahul says Karnataka CID repeatedly sought voter data from EC, but no response was given.
Calls EC’s silence the “biggest indictment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Promises to reveal “open and shut” evidence soon, reiterates Modi won through ‘vote chori’.
Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, accused the Election Commission of India on Saturday of failing to furnish the Karnataka CID with the information they requested about the purported "vote chori" in that state.
According to PTI, Rahul told reporters that the Karnataka CID has written to the EC multiple times to request details regarding the numbers used in the "vote chori," but the poll panel has not responded. Rahul came in Wayanad on Friday with his mother, Sonia Gandhi.
Congress MP, Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), is not giving the police the information they are looking for.
"There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this. The police is asking for information, and he is not providing it. This is not my statement. It is a fact. It is there in black and white," he said.
Rahul further said that the Congress will show evidence of the alleged 'vote chori' "in such a manner that no one will have any doubt that PM Narendra Modi did it and won the election".
"We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb, like I have said in my two press conferences, that will completely devastate the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof of what we are saying.
"We are not saying anything without proof. I will do my job and I will deliver on my job," he added.
Rahul had on Friday too reiterated his "vote chori" allegations and took a swipe at the EC, calling it an "election watchman" who "stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves".
With PTI inputs.