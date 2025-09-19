Ravi Shankar Prasad Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Weakening Democracy with 'Vote Chori' Claims

BJP leader says Gandhi inciting unrest, defaming EC; cites Karnataka, Maharashtra voter list cases.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad |
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged Rahul Gandhi is “systematically” undermining democracy by accusing the EC of vote theft.

  • He said Gandhi is inciting anarchy, lowering the dignity of the LoP, and making false allegations already clarified in 2023.

  • Prasad stressed Congress’ Karnataka win undermines its own claims, warning voters will answer Congress in upcoming polls.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of "systematically and deliberately trying to weaken democracy in the country" by accusing the Election Commission of "vote chori," or vote stealing.

In an interview with reporters, the former Union law minister denied the opposition leader's allegations in the Lok Sabha.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to create anarchy in the country... he is systematically and deliberately trying to weaken the democracy in the country," Prasad alleged.

"The youth, students, and 'Gen Z' will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop 'vote theft,'" Prasad stated, referring to Gandhi's X post on Thursday regarding the 'vote chori' accusations against the EC.  What is Gandhi trying to say?  He is merely attempting to incite bloodshed in the nation, which is absolutely unacceptable," he continued.

Prasad claimed that Gandhi has been making false, naughty, and deceptive accusations against the nation's leadership and constitutional authorities regularly.

"He is lowering the dignity of the post of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha," the BJP leader alleged.

Prasad claimed that Gandhi's repeated allegations against the EC reflected Congress's lack of faith in Indian democracy.

The Congress leader on Thursday alleged that names were deleted through software manipulation and fake applications in Karnataka's Aland seat in 2023.

Special Congress Party Briefing by Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi | - Photos from AICC |
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

BY Outlook News Desk

"I must advise Rahul Gandhi to do proper homework before levelling such allegations," Prasad said.

The EC has already clarified that the issue was thoroughly investigated in 2023. Whatever questions he is raising today, had been replied to by the EC earlier, he said.

"Congress is in power in Karnataka... what was his government doing? The Congress candidate won from Aland, and Rahul Gandhi is raising questions about the victory of his own party MLA?! Anyway, the matter is pending before the court," Prasad said.

"Gandhi is abusing the democratic choice of the voters of India by questioning parliamentary elections held in 2014, 2019 and 2024. The Congress leaders will have to face the consequences for this... We will give him and Congress leaders a proper reply through the democratic process... They will face a humiliating defeat in the coming polls," Prasad said.

Gandhi launched a new attack on the EC on Thursday, demanding that the poll panel cease shielding "vote chors" (vote thieves) and deliver the data requested by the Karnataka CID in an inquiry into voter name deletions within a week.

In the lead-up to the 2023 assembly elections, Gandhi had mentioned specifics of purported attempts to void 6,018 votes in the Aland constituency of Karnataka.  Additionally, he used the Rajura constituency in Maharashtra as an example, claiming that 6,850 voters were added using automated software in a "fraudulent" way.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
