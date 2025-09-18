Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

Aland Constituency Case

Gandhi cited the Aland Assembly constituency in Karnataka as a prime example. He said that 6,018 voter deletion applications were filed by impersonators, submitted automatically using software and mobile numbers from outside the state. According to him, the incident was discovered when a booth-level officer noticed her uncle’s vote had been deleted. The neighbour shown as responsible told her he had no knowledge of it, suggesting that the process was hijacked. Gandhi added that while 6,018 deletions were caught, the scale could be larger.