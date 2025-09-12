Rahul Gandhi Calls 'Vote Chori' Main National Issue, Comments On PM Modi's Manipur Visit

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Junagadh, Gujarat, said PM Modi’s visit to Manipur is not significant, as the state has been in crisis for a long time.
He claimed that "vote chori" (vote theft) is the main issue across India, with people raising slogans like "vote chor" nationwide.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first visit since ethnic violence began in the state in May 2023.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur is not a significant development, as the state has been in crisis for a long time. He said the primary issue currently facing the country is "vote chori" (vote theft).
Speaking to reporters outside Keshod airport in Junagadh district, Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said that people across the country are raising slogans such as "vote chor" (vote thief). He claimed that concerns over the integrity of elections are being voiced nationwide.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, 2025. This will be his first visit to the state since ethnic violence began in May 2023. The state has experienced ongoing unrest, displacement of communities, and multiple reports of violence.
The Election Commission of India has not confirmed any instances of electoral fraud. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government following the 2024 general elections.
Rahul Gandhi made no specific mention of the Prime Minister's itinerary in Manipur or plans during the visit.
The situation in Manipur has remained a national concern since 2023, with various political parties commenting on the government’s handling of the crisis