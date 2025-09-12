Rahul Gandhi Calls 'Vote Chori' Main National Issue, Comments On PM Modi's Manipur Visit

Rahul Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to violence-affected Manipur is not a major development, emphasizing that alleged election irregularities, referred to as 'vote chori'

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Junagadh, Gujarat, said PM Modi’s visit to Manipur is not significant, as the state has been in crisis for a long time.

  • He claimed that "vote chori" (vote theft) is the main issue across India, with people raising slogans like "vote chor" nationwide.

  • PM Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first visit since ethnic violence began in the state in May 2023.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur is not a significant development, as the state has been in crisis for a long time. He said the primary issue currently facing the country is "vote chori" (vote theft).

Speaking to reporters outside Keshod airport in Junagadh district, Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said that people across the country are raising slogans such as "vote chor" (vote thief). He claimed that concerns over the integrity of elections are being voiced nationwide.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, 2025. This will be his first visit to the state since ethnic violence began in May 2023. The state has experienced ongoing unrest, displacement of communities, and multiple reports of violence.

One Voice: MPs from the INDIA bloc participate in a protest against the EC’s SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar - Photo: PTI
Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

BY Pragya Singh

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks come in the context of continued political reactions to the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have raised concerns about the election process, including allegations of irregularities.

The Election Commission of India has not confirmed any instances of electoral fraud. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government following the 2024 general elections.

Rahul Gandhi made no specific mention of the Prime Minister's itinerary in Manipur or plans during the visit.

The situation in Manipur has remained a national concern since 2023, with various political parties commenting on the government’s handling of the crisis

Tags

