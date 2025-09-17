Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

Congress announces special briefing on September 17 as Gandhi promises major revelations over alleged electoral manipulation.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: Salman Ali/PTI
Summary
  • Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will address a press conference at Indira Bhawan on September 17.

  • Gandhi had earlier warned of a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations about vote theft that could embarrass PM Modi.

  • He previously alleged that over one lakh votes were manipulated in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura segment during the 2024 polls.

Days after Rahul Gandhi said he will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori", the Congress announced that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will hold a press conference on Thursday.

"Tomorrow September 17, Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X.

He, however, did not specify the issue Gandhi would raise.

Addressing the concluding event of his Voter Adhikar Yatra on September 1, Gandhi had said his party will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori" and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.

Last month, Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had claimed that over one lakh votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka, and asserted that "vote chori" is an "atom bomb on our democracy".

